Gabriel Martinelli’s dramatic leveller v Man City wins BBC award

Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage-time effort that snatched a draw for Arsenal against Manchester City has been voted the BBC’s Goal of the Month for September. The Brazilian forward struck in the 96th minute of a 1-1 draw with the Citizens late in the month, a goal that has proven instrumental to Arsenal’s strong start to the season.

According to Match of the Day on X, Martinelli’s strike was chosen ahead of a host of other impressive goals scored in September. The Brazilian was introduced in the closing stages as Arsenal pushed for an equaliser against a resilient City low block. In the final moments, two substitutes combined as Eberechi Eze slipped an exquisite ball through for Martinelli, who chipped the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma with a deft touch. The strike sent the Emirates Stadium crowd into raptures, rescuing a point from the jaws of defeat.

A key moment in Arsenal’s early season form

That late goal proved significant in Arsenal’s surge to the top of the table heading into the international break. Despite trailing Liverpool by five points after that draw against City, the Gunners now sit a point clear at the summit. The dramatic finish underlined the depth and resilience of Mikel Arteta’s side during a demanding run of fixtures.

As for Martinelli, it was his second crucial strike in consecutive games. Only days earlier, the Brazilian had come off the bench to score the opener against Athletic Bilbao in midweek, further showcasing his knack for making decisive contributions when called upon.

Martinelli’s role remains vital

Many had predicted that Martinelli might be among the players most affected by Arsenal’s busy summer recruitment drive. However, as his recent performances have shown, the 23-year-old remains a key figure for the Gunners. His ability to change games from the bench adds an extra dimension to Arsenal’s attacking options, proving that he still has a vital role to play in Arteta’s plans for the campaign ahead.

Benjamin Kenneth

