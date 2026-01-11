Gabriel Martinelli’s hat-trick seals FA Cup win over Portsmouth

Gabriel Martinelli scored three times as Arsenal defeated Portsmouth 4 1 in their opening FA Cup match of the season. The result underlined Arsenal’s strong historical record in the competition, yet it also served as a reminder that reputation alone offers no protection in knockout football.

Arsenal entered the tie as clear favourites, with expectations firmly in their favour even before kick-off. Despite this, the match began in an unexpected fashion when Portsmouth stunned the visitors by taking the lead after just three minutes through Colby Bishop. The early goal briefly raised hopes of an upset and demonstrated the dangers of underestimating lower league opposition in the FA Cup.

Early setback sparks Arsenal response

Arsenal responded swiftly and decisively, restoring parity just two minutes later when Andre Dozzell turned the ball into his own net. That equaliser proved to be the turning point, acting as the wake-up call Arsenal required. From that moment, the Gunners asserted control over the match, dominating possession and territory as anticipated.

Almost 20 minutes later, Martinelli put Arsenal ahead, shifting the momentum firmly in their favour and reinforcing the sense that the game would follow the expected pattern. Although Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table, the competition has a long history of surprises, something other top sides have learned in the past.

Martinelli leads after the break

Determined not to be caught out, Arsenal maintained their focus and were soon awarded a penalty. Noni Madueke stepped up but failed to convert, offering Portsmouth a brief reprieve. However, any lingering doubt was removed shortly after the interval when Martinelli scored his second goal within minutes of the restart.

Fresh legs were introduced as Arsenal looked to manage the game, yet Martinelli remained central to their attacking threat. He completed his hat trick before being substituted, capping an outstanding individual performance. His goals ensured Arsenal progressed comfortably and extended their unbeaten run against Portsmouth, delivering a professional display that matched expectations and avoided any FA Cup drama.