Gabriel Martinelli’s hat-trick seals FA Cup win over Portsmouth

Gabriel Martinelli scored three times as Arsenal defeated Portsmouth 4 1 in their opening FA Cup match of the season. The result underlined Arsenal’s strong historical record in the competition, yet it also served as a reminder that reputation alone offers no protection in knockout football.
Arsenal entered the tie as clear favourites, with expectations firmly in their favour even before kick-off. Despite this, the match began in an unexpected fashion when Portsmouth stunned the visitors by taking the lead after just three minutes through Colby Bishop. The early goal briefly raised hopes of an upset and demonstrated the dangers of underestimating lower league opposition in the FA Cup.
Early setback sparks Arsenal response
Arsenal responded swiftly and decisively, restoring parity just two minutes later when Andre Dozzell turned the ball into his own net. That equaliser proved to be the turning point, acting as the wake-up call Arsenal required. From that moment, the Gunners asserted control over the match, dominating possession and territory as anticipated.
Almost 20 minutes later, Martinelli put Arsenal ahead, shifting the momentum firmly in their favour and reinforcing the sense that the game would follow the expected pattern. Although Arsenal sit at the top of the Premier League table, the competition has a long history of surprises, something other top sides have learned in the past.
Martinelli leads after the break
Determined not to be caught out, Arsenal maintained their focus and were soon awarded a penalty. Noni Madueke stepped up but failed to convert, offering Portsmouth a brief reprieve. However, any lingering doubt was removed shortly after the interval when Martinelli scored his second goal within minutes of the restart.
Fresh legs were introduced as Arsenal looked to manage the game, yet Martinelli remained central to their attacking threat. He completed his hat trick before being substituted, capping an outstanding individual performance. His goals ensured Arsenal progressed comfortably and extended their unbeaten run against Portsmouth, delivering a professional display that matched expectations and avoided any FA Cup drama.
Happy for Martinelli, two things that came up in this game that I hoped we would be able to fix with less pressure, was the inability to hit the back of the net from a great position, and the careless giving away of the ball in our own half resulting in unnecessary pressure. Bit a great response from a goal down.
Madueke needs to learn how to hold the ball better if he wants to play RW ahead of Saka, because Portsmouth’s LB stole the ball from him twice in the first twenty minutes of the game. His corner deliveries were excellent though
Martinelli’s positioning skill in corner situations seems very good. Unfortunately, he’s usually tasked to stand outside the penalty box during corner kicks, because of his pace
Jesus should be our main CF in the next EPL game, because of his superior link-up play and skills
From what I observed in few minutes that Kai played is his link up play. He is very good at linking attacking players and we missed that a lit
A lot
Even though Madueke missed a penalty he had good game. Very tricky player. He should get more game time
What a way for Martinelli to answer his critics.
He nusr be on top of the world, after being hung, drawn and quarted by the likes of those whiter than white pundits Keane and Neville amongst others just a few days ago.
This was a tricky tie, but we didn’t underestimate Pompey in the slightest.
Excellent squad selection by MA, although it showed how ring rusty Skelly and Nwaneri are.
Let’s hope Mikel can get past the 4th round for the first time with his own set of players and a nice home draw would be very welcome.
It’s chelsea next and I’m hoping the boss will put out our strongest squad for this game and keep the record going of just two defeats in all competitions this season.
Again, well done Martinelli – but what’s the betting we’ll have some of our own fans lamenting that it “was only Portsmouth?”
Tell that to Crystal Palace fans!!
Eze is he okay? The Palace Eze. The Eze before Odegaard returned. And the now Eze. Decreasing at an increasing rate?
4 goals, controlled game without much issue, most 1st team players rested. Job well done.
👍
We’ve just appointed badly needed throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark.
Jax,
Is this Thomas assistant to Jover? One for the head and one for the hand? Anatomy period
I read that they’ll be working together. He’s a long throw specialist, but I hope there’s a bit more to him than that.
Are we just inventing jobs now, a throw-in specialist. Really?.
Good win today, reacted well to going a goal down. And well done Martinelli on you’re first hatrick for the club.
Hopefully Neville and Keane can have a pop at you before all of our games if that’s the outcome. 😂👍
The 4th Round FA Cup Draw. Tomorrow. 32 teams. I hope Arsenal to avoid bigger teams even EPL teams altogether as we’re busy in all competitions. There are lots of feather weights from league one even below. Give us one of them.