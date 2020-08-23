Gabriel misses Lille match suggesting an Arsenal move is even closer

Gabriel’s move to Arsenal is edging ever closer as he continues to be missing in action for Lille.

Arsenal is reportedly close to signing Magalhaes on a new long term deal after Lille accepted their offer for the 22-year-old, but the Gunners may still have competition from Manchester United and Napoli for his signature.

Multiple sources have reported that the player has chosen Arsenal and it seems only a matter of time before the transfer is confirmed, hopefully tomorrow by all accounts. The latest from his front still points at good news as he was omitted from the team that played a 1-1 draw with Rennes last night.

When one probed further on his status on Flashscore.co.uk, he is listed as inactive for the game.

Gabriel will be the second defender that joins Arsenal from Ligue 1 this summer when the Brazilian is eventually announced as an Arsenal player and he will become the latest Brazilian in Mikel Arteta’s squad joining the likes of David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian.

William Saliba is the other former Ligue 1 defender that will be enjoying a debut campaign with Arsenal when this season gets underway.

Ime