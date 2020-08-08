Gabriel missing from Lille’s latest friendly game, is he heading to Arsenal?

Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes appears closer to a switch to Arsenal than we may think after he was omitted from his club’s latest friendly game in preparation for the new French league season.

The Brazilian defender has been linked with a move to several top European teams this summer including Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton.

However, the latest updates on his future indicate that Arsenal is leading the race for his signature after the Gunners impressed him when they had a conversation over his transfer.

It remains unclear if Arsenal has made a bid for him or if they have reached some kind of agreement with the defender, however, Star Sports reports that he has been left out of Lille’s squad that took on AZ Alkmaar in a friendly game today.

Being just 22, he will be the perfect long-term partner to William Saliba whom the Gunners have signed from the French top-flight too.

Mikel Arteta signed Pablo Mari in the last transfer window, but he knows that he needs to make more changes to his current centre back options to achieve success.

Gabriel made 24 league appearances for Lille last season and six more in the Champions League.