Gabriel opens up on the journey he has taken to be where he is today

Gabriel Magalhaes was a target to sign for several teams in the last transfer window.

His fine form for Lille in the last two seasons was enough to prompt teams to want to acquire him from the French side.

The young Brazilian has now joined Arsenal where he is arguably their most reliable centre back at the moment.

However, his journey through the world of football hasn’t always been easy after he moved to France from the Brazilian side, Avai as a teenager.

He failed to break into the Lille first team when he first moved to France in 2016 and the French side sent him out around the continent on different loan deals to help him mature.

The language barrier and the form of others ahead of him made it tough for him to break into their first team.

He was sent on loan to teams like Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb, and he has now revealed that those loan moves away really matured him.

He told Arsenal.com: “It was very hard at the start when I arrived at Lille [in 2016] because I was in a city where I didn’t speak the language and was very young, so it was tough. I learnt so much there.

“After my loans at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb, I really matured. When I went back to Lille, I was more mature and was more familiar with Europe and the style of play. When I started playing, thank God I was able to do so regularly and put in good performances, helping Lille reach the Champions League. That was very fulfilling for me.”