Gabriel is regarded as one of the most reliable footballers in the world, and his influence at Arsenal extends beyond his defensive responsibilities. While he is widely considered one of the finest defenders in the game, his contributions in attack have proven equally significant to the Gunners’ success.
In recent months, his impact in both penalty areas has arguably seen him overshadow William Saliba. Gabriel’s physical presence and determination make him formidable in defensive duels, yet it is his effectiveness in the opposition box that further distinguishes him. When Arsenal earn a corner, he is frequently viewed as an almost unstoppable threat, a factor that causes concern for rival teams.
Such statistics underline the Brazilian’s consistency and importance. His ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch enhances Arsenal’s tactical flexibility and offers an additional weapon in tightly contested fixtures.
Key Figure in the Title Race
Gabriel remains among the finest defenders in England, combining resilience, composure, and attacking instinct. As the season progresses, expectations will be high that he continues to add to his goals and assists, particularly as Arsenal pursue the Premier League crown.
His all-around performances have positioned him as one of the standout players in the division. With the title race intensifying, Gabriel will be determined to ensure that his defensive solidity and attacking contributions play a decisive role in Arsenal’s quest for silverware.
Gratitude is a must.
Excellent write up.
The world-class players within our setup starts and it ends with our rearguard. In fact our best center-backs, keeper L/B and R/B for defense are able to stomp out an attack from any team in the world (added emphasis).
Gabriel and Saliba are regarded by more sober minded commentary as the best pairing in the world. When they play its evident they believe it to be true.
Gabriel is the real boss, as much a consistent as he is a fearless warrior for the gunners. Primarily it’s him who had E. Haaland in his pocket. Every time he takes to the field (ft Saliba) it reassures fans that we are NOT about to lose today. GM is so [*crucial] to our defending and title winning ambition.
Am on record saying, if the Brazilian remains fit until the end of the campaign, Arsenal will lift that big ears mug.
Gabriel Magahlase could become a legend like Sol Campbell at Arsenal
@Gunsmoke
I share that confidence. Arsenal will lift that big ears mug.
This guy is reliable as can be (at the back) and he is regarded a big threat offensively. Before playing for us he didn’t even feature for Brazil, And now look at him!
Koscielny just like Gabriel struggled with life at the early stages of their career. Both were able to adjust to life and became a reliable defender in Arsenal. Big gabby has the opportunity to go a step further than Kos by lifting the EPL and become a legend.
|
so very true.
Big Gabby is a whisker away from immortality. Its written all over him& saliba – but here i am (again) wishing and willing it to all be done
Hopefully Big Gab doesn’t equal or surpass Koscielnys record for conceding penalties, 7.
Its most encouraging…
seeing young *Marli Salmon in the setup, training and learning his craft – from both world-class CBs and from our RB/ Timber.