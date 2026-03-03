Arsenal News Gooner News

Gabriel overtakes Laurent Koscielny in defender stats at Arsenal

Gabriel is regarded as one of the most reliable footballers in the world, and his influence at Arsenal extends beyond his defensive responsibilities. While he is widely considered one of the finest defenders in the game, his contributions in attack have proven equally significant to the Gunners’ success.

In recent months, his impact in both penalty areas has arguably seen him overshadow William Saliba. Gabriel’s physical presence and determination make him formidable in defensive duels, yet it is his effectiveness in the opposition box that further distinguishes him. When Arsenal earn a corner, he is frequently viewed as an almost unstoppable threat, a factor that causes concern for rival teams.

A Decisive Presence at Set Pieces

Against Chelsea, Gabriel demonstrated his attacking value by providing the assist for William Saliba’s goal after he was unable to convert the set piece himself. That contribution took his total to 25 goal involvements in the Premier League for Arsenal. According to Premier League Productions, this milestone makes him the club’s most productive defender in the competition’s history, surpassing Laurent Koscielny, who registered 24 goal contributions for the Gunners.

Such statistics underline the Brazilian’s consistency and importance. His ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch enhances Arsenal’s tactical flexibility and offers an additional weapon in tightly contested fixtures.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Key Figure in the Title Race

Gabriel remains among the finest defenders in England, combining resilience, composure, and attacking instinct. As the season progresses, expectations will be high that he continues to add to his goals and assists, particularly as Arsenal pursue the Premier League crown.

His all-around performances have positioned him as one of the standout players in the division. With the title race intensifying, Gabriel will be determined to ensure that his defensive solidity and attacking contributions play a decisive role in Arsenal’s quest for silverware.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Nwaneri proves he is equal to the task in Marseille’s win
Key Arsenal man is eyeing a return to his former club
Germany manager says its important to have Havertz back in his team 
Posted by

Tags Laurent Koscielny

7 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Gratitude is a must.

    Excellent write up.

    The world-class players within our setup starts and it ends with our rearguard. In fact our best center-backs, keeper L/B and R/B for defense are able to stomp out an attack from any team in the world (added emphasis).

    Gabriel and Saliba are regarded by more sober minded commentary as the best pairing in the world. When they play its evident they believe it to be true.

    Gabriel is the real boss, as much a consistent as he is a fearless warrior for the gunners. Primarily it’s him who had E. Haaland in his pocket. Every time he takes to the field (ft Saliba) it reassures fans that we are NOT about to lose today. GM is so [*crucial] to our defending and title winning ambition.

    Reply

  2. Am on record saying, if the Brazilian remains fit until the end of the campaign, Arsenal will lift that big ears mug.

    Gabriel Magahlase could become a legend like Sol Campbell at Arsenal

    Reply

    1. @Gunsmoke

      I share that confidence. Arsenal will lift that big ears mug.

      This guy is reliable as can be (at the back) and he is regarded a big threat offensively. Before playing for us he didn’t even feature for Brazil, And now look at him!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. Koscielny just like Gabriel struggled with life at the early stages of their career. Both were able to adjust to life and became a reliable defender in Arsenal. Big gabby has the opportunity to go a step further than Kos by lifting the EPL and become a legend.

    Reply

  5. Its most encouraging…

    seeing young *Marli Salmon in the setup, training and learning his craft – from both world-class CBs and from our RB/ Timber.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors