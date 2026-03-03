Gabriel is regarded as one of the most reliable footballers in the world, and his influence at Arsenal extends beyond his defensive responsibilities. While he is widely considered one of the finest defenders in the game, his contributions in attack have proven equally significant to the Gunners’ success.

In recent months, his impact in both penalty areas has arguably seen him overshadow William Saliba. Gabriel’s physical presence and determination make him formidable in defensive duels, yet it is his effectiveness in the opposition box that further distinguishes him. When Arsenal earn a corner, he is frequently viewed as an almost unstoppable threat, a factor that causes concern for rival teams.

A Decisive Presence at Set Pieces

Against Chelsea, Gabriel demonstrated his attacking value by providing the assist for William Saliba’s goal after he was unable to convert the set piece himself. That contribution took his total to 25 goal involvements in the Premier League for Arsenal. According to Premier League Productions, this milestone makes him the club’s most productive defender in the competition’s history, surpassing Laurent Koscielny, who registered 24 goal contributions for the Gunners.

Such statistics underline the Brazilian’s consistency and importance. His ability to influence matches at both ends of the pitch enhances Arsenal’s tactical flexibility and offers an additional weapon in tightly contested fixtures.

Key Figure in the Title Race

Gabriel remains among the finest defenders in England, combining resilience, composure, and attacking instinct. As the season progresses, expectations will be high that he continues to add to his goals and assists, particularly as Arsenal pursue the Premier League crown.

His all-around performances have positioned him as one of the standout players in the division. With the title race intensifying, Gabriel will be determined to ensure that his defensive solidity and attacking contributions play a decisive role in Arsenal’s quest for silverware.