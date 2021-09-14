Gabriel praised for helping Arsenal earn first clean sheet of the season

Gabriel Magalhaes made his first league start of the season for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Norwich City and he was one of their best players.
The Brazilian joined the Gunners last summer from Lille and made a bright start to life in North London.
However, he soon struggled for form consistently and he ended the last campaign struggling to displace Pablo Mari from the starting XI when the Spaniard is fit.
This campaign offers him the chance to shine and Ben White can bring out the best in him.
White partnered Mari in Arsenal’s opening league game of the season, but the Englishman tested positive for covid-19 and missed Arsenal’s next two league matches.
They conceded seven goals in both games against Chelsea and Manchester City.
The international break gave him time to recover from the disease and it also helped Gabriel to step up his recovery from injury and the Brazilian partnered White as Arsenal defeated Norwich.
The Daily Mail praised him for his contribution to the game, they wrote:
“After a shocking start to the season that encompassed three successive defeats, Arsenal got their first league win of the campaign as they beat Norwich 1-0 at home.
“While much of the focus at Emirates Stadium was on the new signings, including Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, the return of a player who joined the club last summer, Gabriel, could also help to push Mikel Arteta’s team up the table.
“The Brazilian centre-back enjoyed an encouraging start to his Arsenal career before suffering a dip in form but he will hope to truly establish himself during his second season in north London.
“An impressive reader of the game, Gabriel is capable of making precisely-timed interceptions and did so one occasion against Norwich when White had been caught out.
“Although he is far from the finished article, the 23-year-old certainly seems a significantly better option than Rob Holding or Pablo Mari.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Gabi and Rolls Royce can make a great partnership. Gabi can be the one who is the aggressor, and while it is only one game, White can be a good control man with his pace. He is slowly coming into Mustafi early days form, then I can truly call him English Mustafi lol. All jokes aside, if they both establish proper communication between them, then we will see improved defensive performances hopefully. Also White’s sweet long balls will help our attacks, only if they finish though. Real test might be against the hulking forwards of Burnley and I hope what I noticed of White’s ball watching is just nervous jitters and not a trait. Because he has to lead our aggressor, Gabi to nullify threats without lunging into red card tackles or being outjumped in the air.
“far from the finished article”
But Certainly “seems”, better than Holding or Mari?
So clearly, totally, with out doubt a definite maybe 🙂
Talk about damning with faint praise 🙂