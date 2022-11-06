Gabriel responds to Aubameyang’s pre-match message to Arsenal

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shown his cheeky side by responding to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s pre-match message to the Gunners.

The Brazilian was solid at the back and scored the only goal of the game to lift Mikel Arteta’s side to the top of the league table again.

Before the match former Gunner, Auba made a promo video and said “Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back, I’m blue, I’m ready. Let’s go.”

The video angered some Arsenal fans and it suggested the striker was ready to down his former team.

However, he ended on the losing side after Arsenal delivered a solid performance, with Gabriel defending well against the striker.

After the match, Gabriel cheekily tweeted: “NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba was dreaming about scoring against us and he probably had a draft of his response if Chelsea had won the game.

We showed him we have moved on to better form after his departure and we do not miss him.

Gabriel did his talking on the pitch and deserves to reply to the Gabon striker who had done his before the game even started.

We need to maintain this level in our remaining fixtures and it will help us win more games as the season progresses.