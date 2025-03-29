Gabriel, Saka, Saliba extensions: Berta’s first Arsenal win!

While writing this, the expectation was that Arsenal were finally set to unveil their new Sporting Director, Andrea Berta.

There’s plenty of excitement around what the former Atlético Madrid Sporting Director will bring to the Emirates Stadium. Known for his knack for sealing big signings like Rodri, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Rodrigo De Paul, and João Félix, the Italian certainly has a reputation for getting transfers right.

While fans may be hoping for Berta to revolutionise Arsenal’s transfer strategy after two underwhelming windows, there’s one immediate issue he must address before diving into new signings.

Consider the situation at Liverpool, where Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave for Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. Mohammed Salah, who has carried Liverpool to league glory this season, is also set to depart on a free, as is Virgil van Dijk.

With these three departing as free agents, Liverpool are set to lose more than £100m (they could have pocketed) in potential transfer fees—funds that could have been reinvested in their squad. Such a scenario highlights the importance of securing long-term deals for key players.

For Berta, the lesson is clear: his first move at Arsenal must be to stamp his authority by tying Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba to new long-term contracts. The contracts for this key trio currently expire in 2027, and Arsenal cannot afford to risk losing them without substantial compensation. Mikel Arteta’s project can’t afford a Trent, Salah, or Van Dijk summer 2025, scenario in two years.

Securing these players to extended deals ensures Arsenal won’t lose them on free transfers. If Real Madrid were to pursue Saliba or Al Nassr were interested in Gabriel, they’d have to break the bank—funds Arsenal could then reinvest in high-quality replacements.

What do you think? Is Andrea Berta’s first victory at Arsenal ensuring the futures of the club’s key players before diving into headline signings like Alexander Isak?

