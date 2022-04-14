Gabriel speaks out amid rumours of Barcelona interest “I am very happy here.”

The Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes had a very long settling-in period after first arriving at Arsenal, which was not helped by his language problems and sporadic injuries.

But this season Gabriel has developed a very strong partnership with Ben White and they have developed a nearly telepathic pairing on the field. He has been so impressive that the latest rumours are that Barcelona have decided that the Brazilian is one of their top targets this summer.

This is not in the realms of impossibility as you could speculate that we could have a big boost to our own transfer kitty and simply bring William Saliba back to the Emirates as a straight replacement.

Obviously I don’t think that is likely though, and we should keep the our defensive rock pairing intact for the next few years, and it would seem that Gabriel himself has decided to put the fans minds at rest after being asked how he is getting on at Arsenal. “Well in my first season I certainly learnt a lot,” he said on Yahoo News. “It’s been a real challenge here and I am more and more settled every day. I feel better and better with each passing game. At the same time, we know we all can’t be perfect in every match. We do make mistakes.

“But I feel good, I feel at home at Arsenal. It’s a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here.”

His first great achievement would be to get the Gunners back into the Champions League, and he hasn’t given up on making it this season yet. “Reaching the top four is our aim, but we know how tough it will be,” Gabriel continued.

“It’s a big challenge but I do believe we can get there. We are working hard and it’s the target we want to achieve. We have to stick together. We need to be focused to get good results.”

I agree. We should all stick together, which is why I don’t think Arteta would even consider letting him go to Barcelona – at any price.

