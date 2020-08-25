Gabriel’s agent confirms Arsenal chosen despite being ‘nowhere near the best proposal’

Gabriel Magalhaes agent Guilherme Miranda confirms that his client has chosen Arsenal Football Club as his next home, adding that they were not close to being the most lucrative offer on the table.

The Brazilian defender is believed to have completed his medical yesterday after flying in from France, and is now expected to play a key role in our season going forward.

It remains to be seen when he will be made available for the first-team however, with some reports claiming that he will have to self-isolate for 14 days, but my understanding is that he can be tested for Coronavirus in order to speed up the process.

His agent has now confirmed that Gabriel has chosen Arsenal over the other offers, as well as seemingly confirming recent reports that he turned down a bigger offer from Manchester United to seal his switch to the Emirates.

Guilherme Miranda (agent of Gabriel Magalhaes) tells me: “Arsenal was nowhere near the best proposal [money wise]. Gabriel chose them over more lucrative offers because Edu convinced us of the project. It’s 100% because of Edu Gaspar and Arteta.” — Freddie Paxton (@Freddie_Paxton) August 24, 2020

It remains to be seen whether manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to revert to a back-four going into the new season, despite an upturn in fortunes with a back five in the latter stages of the previous campaign, but we could well see Gabriel alongside both William Saliba and David Luiz early into the campaign.

Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers could well put in their claim for minutes also (assuming the latter doesn’t leave the club despite such reports).

Saliba and the former Lille defender could well be eyed as the long-term pairing, although Mari definitely looks like he is worthy of challenging both for a starring role in a back four also.

Will our new defensive signings allow Mikel Arteta confidence in returning to a back four?

Patrick