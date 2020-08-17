Gabriel’s dad likes Instagram post suggesting that his son has joined Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes seems to be closing in on joining Arsenal from Lille.

The Brazilian has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as Mikel Arteta seeks to rebuild the Arsenal team.

The Gunners made great improvement under the Spaniard before the end of the season, however, they still struggled at the back with defending and they want to address that in this transfer window.

They have been linked with a move for the likes of Dayot Upamecamo and Gabriel this summer, but as they struggle to get the Frenchman from RB Leipzig, they have turned their attention to Gabriel.

The defender is reportedly close to signing for the Gunners after they beat Napoli to land him, but there has been no official confirmation of the transfer yet.

However, rumours have been flying around and one of the latest rumour is from aftvmedia and they posted a mocked-up image of the Brazilian in an Arsenal jersey and they captioned the image as reported by the Star:

“Arsenal have reached an agreement with Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes and are close to agreeing a deal with the club.”

Some eagle-eyed fan who follows the defender’s father on Instagram saw that Marcelo Magalhaes liked the post.