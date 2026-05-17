Gaizka Mendieta explains why Raya can’t start games for Spain

David Raya has secured a third consecutive Premier League Golden Glove award, further strengthening his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in English football since joining Arsenal.

The Spaniard could also end the season with both Premier League and Champions League winners’ medals, highlighting the impressive impact he has made at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. Despite his achievements at club level, however, it appears unlikely that he will become Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Instead, Unai Simón is expected to retain his place as Spain’s number one, with Raya and Joan Garcia likely competing for positions behind him in the squad hierarchy.

Competition for Spain’s number one spot

Goalkeeping competition at the international level is often shaped by continuity and managerial trust as much as individual form, and Raya’s situation appears to reflect that reality.

Although his performances for Arsenal have consistently attracted praise, Spain manager’s loyalty towards Simón is believed to remain a decisive factor in selection decisions.

Raya is understood to recognise the challenges goalkeepers face in breaking into established international setups, particularly when a manager has confidence in an existing first-choice option.

Mendieta explains manager loyalty

Former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta has now commented on Raya’s situation and explained why changing the manager’s preference could prove difficult.

Speaking via Metro Sports, he said:

‘David Raya is pushing, but due to the manager’s way of operating, putting trust in his players, it’s very difficult to change his mind.

‘Like what happened with Cucurella in the Euros and the Nations League, there were questions about why he was playing, and then he proved everyone wrong.

‘It’s very difficult for a manager to lose faith in someone he has selected. Sometimes, it’s not about giving credit for what players are doing at their own clubs, it’s about the manager trusting someone, and he won’t drop them because it would kill their confidence.’

Mendieta’s comments highlight how international selection decisions can often depend on established trust and consistency rather than purely on club performances alone.

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