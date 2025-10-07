Gaizka Mendieta names Arsenal as the fourth likely team to win the Champions League

Former Champions League finalist Gaizka Mendieta has identified Arsenal as one of the clubs competing for the title this season. However, he believes three other teams are currently ahead in the pecking order. The Gunners reached the semifinal last term, improving on their quarterfinal finish the previous season, and their progression demonstrates both growth and resilience under Mikel Arteta.

Mendieta’s Assessment of Arsenal

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, a fact often highlighted by rival supporters, and their fans are eager for the club to end years of frustration in Europe’s premier competition. Mendieta acknowledged the team’s development while placing them just behind the current favourites. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

“Arsenal for me, have gained more experience and that brings a lot to clubs and for managers like Mikel Arteta, they can really have the desire to grow and improve on their mistakes. Certainly they will have improved and this season they may be slightly lower than PSG, Real Madrid and Barca – but for me, they’re one of the candidates. Arsenal did very well last year and were obviously unlucky coming up against PSG. But certainly, they’ve learned from that and this season we will see a new Arsenal in the competition.”

Arsenal’s Growing Prospects in Europe

Under Arteta, the Gunners have developed a determined squad capable of consistently finding ways to win matches, enhancing their prospects in the Champions League. Mendieta’s remarks reflect the club’s progress and growing reputation on the European stage, emphasising that experience and tactical growth can be vital factors in a successful campaign.

As one of the sides to have performed well in the tournament over recent seasons, Arsenal enter this term with both ambition and knowledge gained from past campaigns. While they may not yet be the outright favourites, their continued improvement makes them a serious contender for Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.

