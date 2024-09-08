Galatasaray eye Arsenal midfielder after failing to sign Casemiro

Galatasaray is targeting a move for Jorginho, as the Turkish transfer window remains open.

The Super Lig club initially pursued Casemiro but was turned down by the Brazilian, who prefers to stay in England with Man Utd. Galatasaray remains keen on adding a midfielder with Premier League experience and has now set their sights on Jorginho.

Jorginho currently plays a limited role at Arsenal, and the recent arrival of Mikel Merino could further reduce his game time.

Galatasaray is ready to offer him more regular playing time, which could tempt the Italian if he wants to play consistently.

Despite their depth in midfield, Arsenal is keen to keep Jorginho and may reject any offers, especially since they cannot sign a replacement.

Nevertheless, The Sun reports that Galatasaray will push to sign him, making Jorginho their primary target.

Jorginho is one of the most experienced players in our squad and we need to keep him for the rest of this season.

