Galatasaray eyes a January move for Arsenal midfielder

Galatasaray is reportedly considering a January move for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder has faced injury issues this season, causing frustration for the Gunners despite their efforts to keep him fit.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened the Arsenal squad with notable signings in recent transfer windows, and Partey could potentially be in his last season at the club. Currently recovering from an injury that will keep him out of action until the end of the year, Partey has attracted interest from Galatasaray.

The Turkish side is aware of Arsenal’s concerns about Partey’s fitness record and is looking to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by Turkish Football. While the specific financial details are not yet clear, Arsenal is likely to demand a significant fee for Partey if they decide to part ways with the former Atletico de Madrid midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey remains one of the top players in our squad, but that is not very useful to us when he is often injured.

If his fitness does not improve, then we do not need to keep him in our squad.

But losing him in January should only happen if we will sign a replacement for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…