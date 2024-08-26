Galatasaray is considering a move for Arsenal outcast

Galatasaray is considering a move for Kieran Tierney as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained during Euro 2024.

The Scotland international has struggled to earn Mikel Arteta’s trust, and the recent addition of Riccardo Calafiori will further limit his chances of getting game time at the Emirates.

Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad and was hopeful of securing a permanent move away from Arsenal this summer.

However, the injury he picked up during the Euros has dampened interest in his signature.

Despite limited options to switch clubs, he could still leave Arsenal this transfer window. According to a report in the Daily Record, Galatasaray has expressed interest in signing him.

Turkey has become a popular destination for Premier League players who aren’t attracting interest from top European leagues, and Tierney might be open to the move.

With few top clubs chasing him, the left-back could be tempted by a transfer to Turkey to secure regular playing time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has to leave in this transfer window if he is serious about getting game time this season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.