Galatasaray makes a late move to sign Arsenal midfielder

Galatasaray is making a late bid to add Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad.

The Belgian has been told he can leave and several clubs have shown an interest in his signature for much of the last few months.

However, he remains at Arsenal, with hours to go before the transfer window closes.

Gala is now looking to seal the deal and take him on loan for the rest of this campaign, Galatasaray Haber reveals on Twitter.

The Belgian and Arsenal player should be happy about this opportunity and would be eager to ensure he leaves.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This could be Lokonga’s last chance to leave the club this summer and we need to do our best to ensure he does depart.

The midfielder has never impressed enough to show he can perform at this level and it is still baffling that we added him to our squad for a fee.

Now is not the time to worry about that decision, we just need to offload him and ensure that we trim down our large squad.

Even if it requires us to pay some of his wages, we must not allow this chance to offload Lokonga to pass by.

