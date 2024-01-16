Galatasaray opens the door for Arsenal to sign defender

Galatasaray has been aware for some time that Arsenal and several other clubs are interested in signing Sacha Boey. They are now open to the idea of a sale.

The Frenchman is considered one of the finest defenders in Europe, and Arsenal is in need of a new right back. While Ben White has been used in that position for most of his time at the club, and Thomas Partey has also played there in some games, Boey presents a natural option for that role, and the Gunners would be pleased to have him in their squad.

Galatasaray is willing to entertain a sale as long as it happens on their terms. Sabah, via Sport Witness, reveals that they have set a €20 million asking price for his signature. The report suggests that the Turkish side is eager to finalise a deal for a fee in that range as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been on our radar for some time and is a good player to target, considering the teams who like him.

We should move fast if he is high on our shopping list because more clubs will show interest in his signature in the summer, making it harder for us to seal the deal.

