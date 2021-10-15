Galatasaray reaches an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal star

Galatasaray is pushing hard to sign Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal in January after he failed to leave the Emirates in the last transfer window.

Todofichajes says Besiktas failed in their pursuit of his signature in the summer transfer window, but he looks destined to play in Turkey next and is now set to join Galatasaray.

The Super Lig side has spoken to him and has reached an agreement over personal terms.

He would earn just less than 2m euros per season with them and they just need to reach an agreement with Arsenal over his signature now.

They hope to land him in the January transfer window, but if they cannot get Arsenal to sell, they will wait for him to join them for free at the end of this season.

Elneny has become just another midfield alternative at Arsenal and usually plays when those ahead of him in the pecking order are unavailable.

The midfielder would likely spend most of January away from Mikel Arteta’s squad while on international duty with the Egypt national team.

Arsenal may have agreed to his transfer by the end of the African Cup of Nations and that would mean he would return from the international competition and move straight to Turkey.

He has already spent some time on loan at Besiktas before now and will feel he knows the competition very well.