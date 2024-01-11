Galatasaray sets their asking price for Arsenal target

Galatasaray has set their asking price for Arsenal target Sacha Boey as they anticipate losing the defender soon.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been monitoring the fullback for months and was reportedly close to signing him last summer. However, the move never materialised, and he unexpectedly remained at the Turkish club.

This provides the Gunners with another opportunity to add him to their squad, and they are expected to intensify their interest soon.

While Arsenal’s January transfer window has been relatively quiet so far, there is anticipation for increased activity in the coming days. However, it remains unclear whether Boey is one of the players they could sign this month.

AS reveals that Galatasaray is prepared for Boey’s potential departure but will only approve a move if a suitor pays €25m in cash. They believe he is worth that amount and would seek an agreement around that valuation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been on our radar for a long time, and we watched his performance against Manchester United in the Champions League at Old Trafford.

The defender will also jump at the chance to join us, but our priority in this transfer window is to sign a new striker as fast as possible.

