Galatasaray star reportedly on the Arsenal wishlist

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs looking to sign Galatasaray’s Kerem Aktürkoğlu. The 23-year-old is the latest Turkish talent that has caught the attention of top European clubs.

The left-winger has been in fine form for his present club this season, and his age means he has a lot of room for improvement. Arsenal has been signing very young players in recent transfer windows, and he will be a pleasant addition to their side.

Aksam claims the Gunners are not the only club interested in his signature. It names Tottenham, Olympique Lyon, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg as other clubs looking to sign him. These clubs could easily convince him that joining them is the best next step for his career. But Arsenal has a good reputation for developing players and that could be an advantage for them in the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

8 goals and 5 assists from 29 league matches are a commendable start for the winger, and it could get better at Arsenal. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have improved by working with Mikel Arteta, and he could be the next player the Spanish boss improves if he makes the move.

Transfermarkt values him at €11.00m, but Arsenal could negotiate a favourable deal with them to sign him.

