Galatasaray turns to Arsenal to find a replacement for Sacha Boey

Galatasaray and Arsenal could potentially engage in transfer business this month, with the Turkish club considering a move for Arsenal’s Cedric Soares.

Despite being linked with various players from Galatasaray in the past, Arsenal has not signed any of them. Sacha Boey was one player often mentioned, but he appears to be on his way to Bayern Munich, leaving Arsenal without that particular transfer target.

In response, Galatasaray is reportedly eyeing a move for Cedric Soares. The Portuguese right-back has been on the fringes at Arsenal this season and spent part of the previous season on loan at Fulham. Struggling for playing time, Soares is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season on a free transfer.

However, Fanatik suggests that Galatasaray might explore the possibility of signing Soares in the current transfer window rather than waiting until the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares has hardly stepped on the pitch to play for us this season, and selling him now could be a good thing.

Taking his salary off our wage bill could open space for us to add a good free agent to the squad.

