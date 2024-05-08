Galatasaray wants Arsenal star to help them be competitive in the Champions League

Thomas Partey could be playing his last season at Arsenal as he struggles for consistency at the Emirates.

The midfielder has been plagued by injuries this campaign and has only recently returned to the team.

While his impact on the team is significant, his inability to stay fit for prolonged periods is becoming a concern for Arsenal.

The Gunners will consider his departure at the end of this term if he faces further injury setbacks.

Should Arsenal decide to sell him, they are unlikely to struggle to find a suitor, as one club has already shown interest.

According to Aspor, Galatasaray is interested in signing him at the end of this season.

The Turkish side has been monitoring him for some time and believes that he can strengthen their squad as they prepare to make an impression in the Champions League next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has shown that he is one of the best players in our group, but his injury problems are a lot for us to deal with.

If he keeps breaking down, we will have to sell him as soon as possible to avoid being a liability.

