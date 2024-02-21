Galeno’s stunner gives FC Porto first-leg advantage over Arsenal

Arsenal was stunned by a very tactically astute FC Porto in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 first leg in Portugal this evening.
The Gunners were full of confidence ahead of the game against the Portuguese giants as they had scored 11 goals in their previous two matches.
But Porto is in the knockout stage of the UCL for a reason and showed it as they defended resolutely against the Gunners who had the bulk of the possession.
The Portuguese side could have opened the scoring on the 21st minute when Galeno’s shot rattled the crossbar and he put the rebound wide of the post.
Arsenal continued to search for an opening, but the Porto defence led by Pepe was unmovable and defended everything that came at them.
Tellingly, Arsenal had no shots on target in the entire match while Porto had two, one of which would become the winning goal as Galeno scored a Goal of the Season contender four minutes into added time to stun Arsenal.
This was a tough day at the office for the Gunners, but Porto was tactically very aware of the danger they faced from Arsenal who will have to work much harder to win at the Emirates.
It is only half time in the tie and we can rescue it if we prepare and play well in the second leg at the Emirates.
A very disappointing result for me personally. But you see this coach called Arteta, he just has his own problem upstairs… I personally feel Havertz & Martinelli should have been subted for either Nelson or Smith rowe… Imagine no shot on target the entire 90mins
I expected Havertz to lead the line, it’s obvious south Americans are gifted, they’ll stretch us, with Havertz infront we would have kept there defence busy,
I just pray we score more goals and concede none,
We are back to calculations.
That was awful. I really hope that this performance doesn’t follow us home for Saturday.
Well fine by me, given we are just a goal down. We do the damage at our ground. Let’s focus on Newcastle next. COYG!!!
it is only one and we didn’t lose any players so that is the silver lining. Hopefully a different ref next time as well.
Well the team didn’t play entirely bad, but a bit of lack of experience showed in players and their coach Arteta,
the players should have been aware that it’s not over in UCL until the whistle goes. The coach should have made defensive substitution at extra minutes and take a point.
I wonder why Jorginho didn’t start the game considering his experience? While Havertz takes a false9 Trossard shouldnt top9 in a game of such magnitude.
Arsenal still has all to play for in second leg and we can still qualify.