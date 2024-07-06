Gallagher insists Arsenal star is among the top five in his position

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher believes Declan Rice is one of the top five midfielders in the world.

The Arsenal star has been in fantastic form since he moved to the Emirates and remains a key player for the England national team.

He is one of the players the Three Lions are counting on to help them win Euro 2024, and Gallagher has been his midfield partner for at least one game in the competition.

While his midfield partners keep changing, Rice has remained ever-present in the England team, and most people believe he is irreplaceable.

Gallagher recently spoke about the former West Ham captain and was asked to rank Rice among the best midfielders in the world.

‘I would say around the top five,’ Gallagher told talkSPORT when asked where he would rank Rice.

‘I can’t think off the top of my head now but he is definitely up there and the exciting thing is he’s getting better as well.

‘He’s only just moved to a top team like Arsenal and he’s still improved massively from when he was at West Ham. So it’s really exciting for everyone England and like I said, he’s a top guy as well.

‘I think he is pretty much a world-class midfielder, he’s been fantastic for Arsenal so far and I’m sure he’s going to keep improving.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best players in the England squad, and the midfielder is getting the recognition he deserves.

Hopefully, he can help the Three Lions make good progress at the Euros and win it.

ADMIN COMMENT

