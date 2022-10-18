William Gallas has claimed that Gabriel Martinelli could be ‘confused’ by the reported interest from Real Madrid, and has urged Arsenal to quickly wrap up his new contract.

The Gunners have started the new season in top form, with a number of players soaking up plenty of praise for their performances thus far, and naturally this form of attention brings unwanted interest in signing our personnel.

Currently the eyes are locked on a number of our young stars, and with Real Madrid being linked with Martinelli, Gallas has reacted to the rumours, claiming that he isn’t ready for such a move.

‘I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible,’ Gallas is quoted by the Metro as stating.

‘I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused.

‘At the moment I think he’s playing well and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible so he feels better in his mind.

‘I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet.

‘In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, “he’s magnificent” or “he’s a top-class player” but no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level. He’s still young, he’s only 21.

‘But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid but right now he’s not ready.’

Real have some of the most exciting wingers at present, and it’s probably a fair analysis to claim that Martinelli isn’t ready for a move to the Bernabeu. That doesn’t mean that he isn’t a top player, or one of the most exciting wonderkids on the continent, but it just so happens that he is being linked with one of very few clubs who are thoroughly equipped in that area.

I’ll be happy to see him sign a new deal however, and don’t believe that any of our players should be swayed by any interest in their signatures at present however, especially with us currently sitting pretty on top of the Premier League table. There is so much positivity in north London that I struggle to believe that there is much reason for us to feel angst about our players’ futures right now, but I definitely want us to take advantage of the good feelings within the club right now to sew up a few loose ends.

Patrick

—————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids