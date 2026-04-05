Gallas doubts Arsenal can win Champions League

William Gallas has assessed Arsenal’s chances of securing silverware this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side still in contention for two major trophies.
Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams in both the Premier League and European competition this campaign, placing them in a strong position as the season approaches its conclusion. They are only a few matches away from being crowned champions of England, reflecting their sustained excellence over the course of the season.
In Europe, Arsenal has progressed to the Champions League quarter-final, where they are expected by many to overcome Sporting Club and advance further in the competition. However, while their domestic form has been dominant, the challenge in Europe remains significantly tougher due to the presence of several elite clubs.
Gallas’ Assessment
Gallas has shared his perspective on Arsenal’s prospects in both competitions, expressing confidence in their domestic chances while casting doubt on their European ambitions. Speaking as quoted by Standard Sport, he said:
“I think Arsenal will win one trophy. The Premier League.
“They still have to be careful, but normally they would win the Premier League from this position.
“Champions League? I don’t think so.”
Focus Remains Key
Winning either competition will require sustained focus and consistency. Arsenal must continue to approach each match with discipline and determination, particularly as the margin for error becomes increasingly narrow.
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