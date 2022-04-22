Gallas explains how Saliba can fit in at Arsenal next season

William Saliba has been an Arsenal player since 2019, yet the defender hasn’t kicked a ball for the Gunners’ senior team.

He has spent the last two-and-half seasons out on loan at different French clubs.

In the last year-and-a-half, he has played for Nice and Olympique Marseille. He is thriving at the latter now.

His fine form has even earned him a place in the France national team and he is now set to return to the Emirates as a much better player.

Arsenal has two solid centre-backs now in Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White and it would be hard for Saliba to break into the team.

However, former Gunners defender, William Gallas, believes there is a tactical switch that Mikel Arteta could do and he would fit in.

He said via Football London: “If Artetachanges his system and plays with three at the back, Saliba could fit in that position. Also, if Arsenal are in the Champions League, he will have more competitions to play in during the season, so Saliba could have more opportunities to play games. Saliba has to be ready and must know he has to fight to show he’s a good player and that he deserves to play for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has proven his quality in the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League in this campaign.

However, the Premier League is a different ball game and he would need to convince Arteta that he can also thrive in the competition before he gets playing time.

But he should remain at the Emirates when he returns, even as a squad member.

