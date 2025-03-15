Gallas explains what Arsenal will get from top striker even if he does not score

William Gallas continues to advocate for Victor Osimhen as the ideal striker for Arsenal to add to their squad.

The Nigerian forward has been in outstanding form for some time and is demonstrating his quality while spending the season on loan at Galatasaray. His performances have further solidified his reputation as a top-class striker, capable of delivering goals across multiple competitions.

It came as a surprise that no elite club moved to secure his signature last summer before he completed his loan move from Napoli to Galatasaray. However, Osimhen has once again proven his ability to score consistently, and he will likely attract significant interest from clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal has monitored Osimhen for several seasons, yet they have not made a decisive move to bring him to the Emirates. This has left Gallas puzzled, as he believes the striker possesses the attributes necessary to elevate the Gunners’ attack.

The former Arsenal defender has once again emphasised the value Osimhen could add to Mikel Arteta’s squad, highlighting that his contributions extend beyond goal-scoring. As quoted by Metro Sport, Gallas stated:

“He’s a good player. Maybe not the player, but maybe he can score 20 a season. But if he doesn’t, he gives you movement, he gives space for the second forward to exploit and score goals.

“He takes the focus of defenders, so he could play with Kai Havertz or another striker. He will be a little bit more free, and then he can score goals for the club. So that’s why a striker like him would be good for Arsenal.”

Osimhen is undoubtedly a world-class talent, and his impact in Türkiye this season could see him not only challenge for the league title but also contend for the Golden Boot. With his proven ability to thrive in different competitions, a move to a top European club in the summer appears increasingly likely.

For Arsenal, securing a striker of Osimhen’s calibre could significantly enhance their attacking options. His movement, physicality, and finishing ability would add a new dimension to their forward line, potentially providing the firepower needed to sustain a serious title challenge.