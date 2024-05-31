Gallas explains why Mbappe will not suit Arsenal’s system

William Gallas has spoken about the possibility of Kylian Mbappe playing for Arsenal and reckons that the striker will struggle if he joins the Gunners.

Mbappe has announced his exit from PSG, but he has not yet chosen his next club.

Everyone expects him to move to Real Madrid, and the La Liga giants are eager to ensure he joins them.

It is possible that an agreement already exists, but since both parties have not announced the transfer, Mbappe may move to another club.

This uncertainty has led to links with Arsenal and others, with the Gunners looking to sign the best players available.

William Gallas has now spoken about the possibility of Mbappe playing for the Gunners, and the ex-Arsenal defender says, as quoted by The Sun:

“The football Arsenal play and their system would not suit Kylian Mbappe.

“He’s a very intelligent player, and probably the best attacker in the world, with Vinicus Jr, but he needs to receive the ball all the time and Mbappe wants to make the difference in the game all by himself.

“Like how Vinicius Jr did against Bayern [Munich], where he controlled the game himself.

“Arsenal don’t play like that, they play as a team, and Mbappe would not fit in that system.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbappe has been one of the world’s best strikers and he is good enough to adapt if we sign him.

We all expect him to play for Real Madrid next season, but if he joins us, he will do well.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…