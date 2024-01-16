Gallas far from impressed with Arsenal’s result against Fulham

Similar to many Arsenal supporters, William Gallas expressed dissatisfaction with Arsenal’s performance against Fulham, resulting in a loss to the Cottagers.

Mikel Arteta’s team had been performing well in the Premier League during the season, establishing themselves as one of the top clubs to watch. With success both on and off the pitch, fans had hoped for an improvement from the previous campaign, where they came close to winning the Premier League.

However, in the closing weeks of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, Arsenal faced a downturn, losing important games. The team, which initially seemed to be in contention for the top spots, is now battling for a top-four position, falling short of fans’ expectations of a higher standing.

One of the notably disappointing results was the 2-1 loss to Fulham, and Gallas, like many fans, was unimpressed with Arsenal’s performance in that particular game.

The former defender said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal always have the same problem. When you are in that position and you are top of the Premier League at Christmas, you simply have to keep that position.

“That means every game you have to win and that’s why for me, it was unacceptable that they lost to Fulham away.

“It’s a problem of the players as they didn’t do their job, they weren’t good enough and it was unacceptable. With Arsenal, it’s always the same problem and it seems to be happening over and over again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Any team that wants to win the league cannot lose back-to-back games to West Ham and Fulham.

We must resume action this month in a stronger manner or forget about winning the league.

