Gallas insists Arsenal man is one of the best in the league

Renowned former Arsenal defender William Gallas has lavished praise on William Saliba, hailing him as one of the top defenders in the Premier League.

Saliba showcased his exceptional skills during his inaugural season at the club, playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s impressive campaign that saw them emerge as strong contenders for the Premier League title.

As a key player at the Emirates, Saliba’s absence due to injury seemingly coincided with Arsenal’s unfortunate decline in the latter stages of the season, ultimately resulting in Manchester City securing the league championship.

Now, the talented young defender is receiving well-deserved recognition for his stellar performances, with Gallas emphatically stating that Saliba ranks among the finest defenders in the entire league.

He said via The Sun:

“William Saliba from Arsenal is definitely up there.

“He was having a great, great season for the club before he got injured. When he has been out of the team, Arsenal’s defence haven’t been the same.

“His loss had a massive effect on the team – the Arsenal defence looked lost without him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has done well since he has been on our books and the defender is one player we can be sure will keep improving.

The club must speed up its efforts to ensure he signs a new deal and continues playing at the Emirates as one of our key men.

