Gallas insists players have to adapt quickly as Havertz struggles at Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has shared his thoughts on Kai Havertz’s difficulties at the Emirates and emphasised the importance of new signings making an immediate impact, especially when they come with a hefty price tag.

Havertz, who joined Mikel Arteta’s team from Chelsea in the last transfer window, has encountered challenges in finding his footing at the Emirates thus far.

Despite receiving ample playing time, his performance has been less than impressive, which is a cause for concern. While Arteta has publicly supported his attacker, it’s clear that the Spaniard must be apprehensive about Havertz’s showings in several games.

Gallas has never been entirely convinced about the transfer and maintains that players must demonstrate their value almost immediately after joining a new club.

The Frenchman said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t think Arsenal should have signed Kai Havertz. I think that was a mistake. If you spent £60million on a striker, you expect them to score at least 15 goals in a season! I don’t think that’ll happen

“Arsenal don’t have time! The season may be long, but clubs need results straight away.

“Havertz was at Chelsea for three years and knows the Premier League well.

“It may take a while to settle into a new team, but he already lived in London!

“Players need to adapt immediately – they don’t have time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz joined us with a big reputation, having scored in a Champions League final, so we expect more from him.

He has not made a good start, but he still has time and must come good before this season ends.

