Gallas reveals why Havertz is not a player that Arsenal needs now

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has offered a prediction that Kai Havertz could encounter difficulties during his time at the club this season, and he has outlined his reasons for this outlook.
The surprising transfer of the German midfielder from Chelsea to the Emirates took many Arsenal supporters by surprise, given their prevailing focus on the pursuit of Declan Rice.
Havertz’s significant goal contributed to Chelsea’s Champions League victory in 2021, yet he has earned a reputation for inconsistency and faced challenges in the previous campaign.
This inconsistency has left many perplexed as to why Arsenal chose to make a significant investment in acquiring him during this transfer window. However, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, remains confident that Havertz is the right addition to the squad.
Gallas gave his opinion on the transfer and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I don’t believe that Havertz was a player that Arsenal needed to sign this summer.
‘For me, even when he was at Chelsea, he was never consistent enough.
‘He scored some important goals for the club, and he played well in flashes. (But) he didn’t put in enough good performances during his Chelsea career in my opinion.’
Havertz has been around the top of the game for a long time and the German would be eager to prove he is worth the money Arsenal paid to sign him as the season starts.
William Gallas is Spot on, here.
Hope nobody comes to reminds us of Birmingham 2008. 😕
Kai Havertz is clearly a WRONG BUY by Arteta.😒
With our 3 Man midfield of Odegaard, Declan Rice and Thomas Partey, who will he bench?
Then in Attack, when Gabriel Jesus is back from Injury,
Where will he play?🤨
Is it Martinelli and Trossard’s left wing or Saka’s right?🤔
Arteta got this singing Terribly WRONG!
Funny, Havertz did more against City than Haaland did against Arsenal in the Community shield match. Hmm.
I hope he does well ,but if he fails to live upto the hype I hope Arteta realises this and won’t just shoehorn him in the squad for the sake of his own ego ,we’ve seen it before .
Gallas is no coach, the coach knows why he bought him. If Arteta has no concrete plan for him Arsenal wouldnt have paid that much to get him.
For starters he did well against mancity, and any sensible fan will see that he will be valuable to this team as already shown with Jesus absence.
He gives us another dimension and option which wasnt there last season
Am not sure Kia Havertz was ever in the gaffer’s plan, think he was astonished to find a 24 year old international with champions league experience available was just a little too good to be true.
If things go as planned the gaffer could look like a genius again