Gallas reveals why Havertz is not a player that Arsenal needs now

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has offered a prediction that Kai Havertz could encounter difficulties during his time at the club this season, and he has outlined his reasons for this outlook.

The surprising transfer of the German midfielder from Chelsea to the Emirates took many Arsenal supporters by surprise, given their prevailing focus on the pursuit of Declan Rice.

Havertz’s significant goal contributed to Chelsea’s Champions League victory in 2021, yet he has earned a reputation for inconsistency and faced challenges in the previous campaign.

This inconsistency has left many perplexed as to why Arsenal chose to make a significant investment in acquiring him during this transfer window. However, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, remains confident that Havertz is the right addition to the squad.

Gallas gave his opinion on the transfer and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t believe that Havertz was a player that Arsenal needed to sign this summer.

‘For me, even when he was at Chelsea, he was never consistent enough.

‘He scored some important goals for the club, and he played well in flashes. (But) he didn’t put in enough good performances during his Chelsea career in my opinion.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been around the top of the game for a long time and the German would be eager to prove he is worth the money Arsenal paid to sign him as the season starts.

