Gallas says Arsenal is not Manchester City and they need to sign a top striker

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has urged his former club to sign a striker that can score around 20 goals per season.

The Gunners have overhauled their playing squad in the last two transfer windows, but most of their action has been offloading deadwood.

However, they also need to add some new names to the group, especially in attack.

Despite losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window, the Gunners could still release Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer.

These attackers need to be replaced, and that should happen in the summer.

Manchester City remains a dominant force in English football despite lacking a recognised striker, but Gallas says Arsenal cannot emulate them.

The Frenchman said via Sun Sports: “I just want to see them sign a striker who can score at least 20 goals a season and that’s not easy to find, but for a striker, that’s the standards of what we expect at a club of Arsenal’s stature.

“For teams like Man City, the way they play they don’t need an out and out striker. All of their team can score.

“But for Arsenal they need a good, solid striker who can score a minimum of 20 goals a season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needs a new striker before the start of next season.

Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Lacazette cannot guarantee enough goals to help us reach our targets.

If that doesn’t change, we would become yet another club that continues to struggle to break inside the top four.

However, considering how Stan Kroenke has splashed the cash on several players recently, it is almost certain that we will get a striker in the summer.