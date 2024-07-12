Gallas suggests the perfect summer signing for Arsenal

Former Arsenal star William Gallas has named one striker he thinks would be an outstanding signing for the Gunners this summer: Ollie Watkins.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to add a goal scorer to their squad this summer, with Eddie Nketiah potentially on the move. Even if Nketiah stays, Arsenal might still invest heavily in a new striker, and several names are on their radar.

As Arsenal aims to challenge for the Premier League title again next season, the right additions to their squad are crucial. While the team is strong in most positions, there is a belief among fans and neutrals that the Gunners currently lack a proper striker.

Gallas believes that Ollie Watkins would be the ideal striker for Arsenal, fitting well into their system and potentially elevating their attacking prowess.

He said, as quoted by Goal.com:

“For Arsenal, I like Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

“He has the pace you need to have as a striker and with a player like Martin Odegaard in behind him it would just be magnificent, think of all the assists. It’s so difficult to defend against players like Ollie Watkins because he’s so clever with his runs, with Odegaard they would do so much damage. If I was at Arsenal I’d choose him.”

Watkins has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and his latest strike for England shows that he is also a great finisher.

