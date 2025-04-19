Gallas thinks defender could ask Arsenal to sell him and gives reasons

William Gallas has suggested that Ben White may consider leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, as the defender faces increased competition for his position from Jurrien Timber.

Timber has impressed since returning to full fitness and has delivered strong performances at right-back, making it easier for Mikel Arteta to select him consistently. His assured displays have added balance to the Arsenal backline, with the Dutchman becoming a reliable option on the right side of defence.

White had previously established himself as the club’s preferred right-back but suffered an injury that ruled him out for several months. During his absence, Timber was given the opportunity to feature regularly and made a strong case to retain his place. Although Timber was initially deployed on the opposite flank, the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has led to a reshuffle, resulting in Timber occupying the right-back role more frequently.

Now fully fit, White has found it difficult to reclaim his place in the starting eleven. He has been on the bench in recent matches, with game time limited due to the form of his positional rival. With Arsenal fighting on multiple fronts, depth in defence is crucial, but the competition for places has become more intense.

According to Goal, Gallas addressed the situation, stating: “Jurrien Timber has set the standard so high at right-back, it will be very difficult for Ben White to get his position back in the starting XI. White will get minutes, but right-back isn’t his main position, he was never a real right-back. He got a few goal contributions, but he needed to do more, like how Timber is performing.

“Ben White has two options, he can stay and fight for his position and show he’s the best right-back at the club, or he can ask to leave. We’ll see.”

Strong competition within a squad can be beneficial, encouraging players to raise their performance levels. While White may receive more opportunities in the future, patience and consistency will be required if he is to reclaim a regular starting role.