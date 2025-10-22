“Game-by-game.” Viktor Gyokeres knows there is still a long way to go

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought last night as Arsenal recorded a convincing victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, yet the striker remains grounded about the team’s ambitions, acknowledging that there is still a long journey ahead before true success can be achieved this season.

The result marked Arsenal’s third consecutive win in the Champions League, underlining their impressive consistency and growing confidence on the European stage. With strong performances across all competitions, the Gunners have established themselves as one of the most formidable teams currently in form.

Arsenal’s Consistency Across Competitions

In the Premier League, Arsenal continue to lead the table, demonstrating the discipline, focus, and attacking balance that have defined their season so far. Their consistency has positioned them as genuine contenders for major honours, and their supporters are beginning to believe that this could be a defining campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, within the club, there remains a clear understanding that maintaining such form requires both humility and hard work. The players recognise that early-season success does not guarantee trophies, and that the true tests lie ahead in the crucial months to come.

Gyokeres Calls for Patience and Focus

As reported by the BBC, Viktor Gyokeres reflected on both his performance and the team’s overall progress following the win against Atletico Madrid. The Swedish forward, who found the net twice, emphasised the importance of maintaining perspective and continuing to improve. He said, “Both [my] goals were great. I try to do my best all the time and work hard, contribute with different stuff and the goals would have come sooner or later.

We want to do well, we want to win football matches but there’s a long journey to go. We will take it game-by-game, even if that sounds boring.”

His comments capture the collective mindset within the Arsenal camp, one focused on steady progression rather than complacency. Despite their current success, the Gunners are determined to approach each fixture with the same intensity and professionalism.

Arsenal’s combination of strong leadership, tactical discipline, and attacking quality continues to make them a formidable force in both domestic and European competitions. Yet as Gyokeres highlighted, sustaining that momentum over the course of a demanding season will be essential if they are to turn their promising start into lasting success.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…