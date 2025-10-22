“Game-by-game.” Viktor Gyokeres knows there is still a long way to go

Viktor Gyokeres ended his goal drought last night as Arsenal recorded a convincing victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, yet the striker remains grounded about the team’s ambitions, acknowledging that there is still a long journey ahead before true success can be achieved this season.
The result marked Arsenal’s third consecutive win in the Champions League, underlining their impressive consistency and growing confidence on the European stage. With strong performances across all competitions, the Gunners have established themselves as one of the most formidable teams currently in form.
Arsenal’s Consistency Across Competitions
In the Premier League, Arsenal continue to lead the table, demonstrating the discipline, focus, and attacking balance that have defined their season so far. Their consistency has positioned them as genuine contenders for major honours, and their supporters are beginning to believe that this could be a defining campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.
However, within the club, there remains a clear understanding that maintaining such form requires both humility and hard work. The players recognise that early-season success does not guarantee trophies, and that the true tests lie ahead in the crucial months to come.
Gyokeres Calls for Patience and Focus
As reported by the BBC, Viktor Gyokeres reflected on both his performance and the team’s overall progress following the win against Atletico Madrid. The Swedish forward, who found the net twice, emphasised the importance of maintaining perspective and continuing to improve. He said, “Both [my] goals were great. I try to do my best all the time and work hard, contribute with different stuff and the goals would have come sooner or later.
We want to do well, we want to win football matches but there’s a long journey to go. We will take it game-by-game, even if that sounds boring.”
His comments capture the collective mindset within the Arsenal camp, one focused on steady progression rather than complacency. Despite their current success, the Gunners are determined to approach each fixture with the same intensity and professionalism.
Arsenal’s combination of strong leadership, tactical discipline, and attacking quality continues to make them a formidable force in both domestic and European competitions. Yet as Gyokeres highlighted, sustaining that momentum over the course of a demanding season will be essential if they are to turn their promising start into lasting success.
He is playing for the wrong team at the moment as far as playing for our CF but he works hard, holds the ball up well, lays it off well. He doesn’t get the service he needs. For him to score more, that needs to change. Again, he made so intelligent runs and was ignored. Its great he got his two goals and in context it doesn’t matter how.
Just to back up what I have put, Gyokores has made more runs off the ball into the box than ANY striker so far this season and is 3rd in totsl off the ball runs. Its wrong we are not playing to him more often.
Havertz was also second only to Haaland in terms of runs into the box when he joined. Thing is,most of those runs are decoy runs,meant to drag defenders away to create space,particularly when playing against teams that park the bus.
The centre forward role in Arteta’s system has always involved plenty of hardwork and I doubt that will change. The way I see it, the most important thing is the team winning even if the CF doesn’t score as much,because the goals are spread around.
The kinds of goals Gyokeres scored yesterday are exactly the kind we need most from him. Tap ins from rebounds,flicks and cut backs. I’m sure he’ll get plenty of those.
Sorry I disagree slightly with the type of goals we need from Gyokores. We struggle to score from open play because we do not play the correct balls into the box when Gyokores makes intelligent runs and if noticed would put him in. We need to change and look for the good runs, or we will struggle to win something again.
I’d say we struggle to score from open play because teams put ten men behind the ball when playing against us. This means that even when Gyokeres makes a run,there might be no space to thread a ball.
If we attempted to play a through ball every time Gyokeres makes a run,the opponents will likely intercept the ball most of the time. This will make us vulnerable to counter attacks in the opposite direction.
Besides,not every player has the skillset to play a well weighted through ball. So far only Odegaard and Zubimendi have shown the ability to play these passes regularly.Eze can but we haven’t seen it yet. Saka can but he’s on the wing.
Those intelligent runs Gyokeres makes are mostly meant to drag defenders and so far it’s working. It has benefited Saka who is getting more 1v1s. Gyokeres just needs to develop an understanding with Saka because that cut back from the right is always coming.
Two things Gyokeres also needs to improve on- his positioning and first touch.