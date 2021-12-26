Game Review: Arsenal easily brush past Norwich to stay 4th

This was probably the hardest game this season I have had big trouble finding a good TV stream to watch the match, but in between the buffering and interruptions I managed to keep pace with at least half of it.
But the game went as easily for Arsenal as expected with Bukayo Saka finding a way through a sea of legs to put Arsenal ahead after just six minutes and there was little danger from Rock Bottom Norwich, with the Gunners having two thirds of the possession.
Just before half time, Kieran Tierney managed to double our lead and it was pretty plain sailing after the break, and Norwich’s depleted side looked tired and beaten.
When Saka got his second in the 67th minute it was all over as a contest, especially as the Canaries only had 2 shots on target in the whole game.
It looked like Arsenal would cruise to the end, but for a change the Gunners went for the throat and Lacazette made it 4 with just 5 minutes left on the clock, by which time Smith-Rowe had come on to replace Odegaard, and yet again the youngster fulfilled his role as supersub by scoring our fifth and final goal after a long VAR investigation to see if he was offside.
An easy win as expected, and let’s hope everyone is still fit enough to take on Wolves on Tuesday…
Norwich still looked bereft of confidence and highly disorganized. I thought Dean Smith’s arrival would have motivated Norwich players, yet they seemed to have given up
Trust that process eh peeps 🙂
Keep winning the games we should win.
Who needs 60m strikers when we have free Saka and ESR and 25m Tierney? 35 points at half way double that and 70 points would have secured 3rd last season. Westham lost and Leicester. Spurs and Utd have too many games to catch up. Top 6 is safe. A push for 4th is a possibility. Nobody predicted that in the summer.
Can we just give Arteta some credit now?
Arteta’s tactic was spot-on and he is definitely a very talented coach. I feel sorry for some experts here who can’t see that
Don’t be another poster who thinks it’s a competition to be right all the time GAI (already got a few of them )
Just be happy we won and support the team how you see fit ,don’t belittle fans if they don’t go along with your opinion .
Yes we have had a good run but In all honesty we have played teams way below our standard and Norwich were no different .
Come back at the end of the season and tell us he’s a talented coach then ,rather than just after a run of 4 easy games .
Maybe save you’re digs at another fans when he’s actually achieved something .
I thought you just described yourself in your first sentence. I just reacted to the attacks I’ve been getting from other fans and you
You have me mistaken ,find me a post where I have attacked you and I’ll happily apologise .
Well said GAI
Classy suep classy 👍
@Dan kit your opinion is consistent against Arteta whether loose or win. There is no way to impress someone who hates you. Arteta will only be applauded by his haters at the end of season if we finish 4th. Some might even say he got lucky because of the covid effect on other teams.
Im not sure I get your post @soccer way ,so I won’t reply .
Yes Fairfan. Arteta deserves credit. I used to criticize him, but the way he has turn things around, I can say job well done.
I fully support Arteta now.
I also liked the way he gave Pepe and Elneny some minutes.
Lokonga and Xhaka will be the midfield pairing when Partey goes for the nations Cup.
We should be going for top 3. A win against Wolves will be good.
Odegaard has been impressive lately with goals, assist and general play..I like when we press well and shout out to the front 4 especially martinelli was winning the ball back for Tierneys goal. I saw Norwich dominate manu at their turf so love the way Arsenal started this game.
Oh ESR scores again from the bench.
Saka, Ode, ESR and Martinelli are all playing well. Rotation will always come in play at some point and glad they are doing a decent job when called upon. Goal difference appreciating gradually. Oh yeah
Odegaard always initiates our high press. Ozil almost never did that at Arsenal
Luckily, Arsenal didn’t listen to some fans’ demands to recruit Buendia or Maddison. Those CAMs will never be able to make diagonal passes and runs to the left side as effective as Odegaard, because of their preferred feet
Lacazette is our best linker and leader in the front line. I’m also impressed by his effort to press high up the pitch lately
When we say the coach is stubborn and arrogant, this is the advantage of that attribute. He knew what he wanted, he went for it not minding public opinion.
Let’s talk about Ramsdale, I just saw goal.com picked him as best goalie of the first half of the season despite coming in a month late
Ode has less than 5goal and assist in his half season on loan and this season he already past that figure
Job done!
Odegaard is proving some of us wrong. COYG!
Never had a doubt bout Ødegaard.
I can recall oy a few of us stuck our neck out for him on here when fans were against Arteta bringing him back.
What matters is everyone should keep getting better.
Agree Eddie, two assists again today for Martin Odegaard. You don’t captain Norway at his age, if you are not a good footballer. His vision, eye for a pass and execution have been excellent this season. Our faith in him is being rewarded.
Some good performances over the last three games. I’ve been sick over a week but finally recovering. Thanks to God.
Compliment of the season to you guys.
Really glad Ødegaard keeps proving everyone else wrong and keeps proving us that’s been excited about him right.
I said all he needed was a home and consistency will find him.
Glad it’s happening for him.
Happy for the clean sheets too.
@Eddie
Glad to know you are recovering, get fully well soon. Compliments of the season too.
Kudos to Arteta and the boys especially MØ.
Yeah bro, let’s keep getting better and keep getting the wins. Thanks
How do you feel now Eddie?
Wishing you good health always.
I love that pass from Odegaard for the Tierney goal.
I feel like I’ve been fighting for my life bro.
Though I am fine now, I struggle to eat. I can’t eat properly and I have to force myself to have some food bite, but I’ll get there.
Thanks for the well wishes.
I hope the Christmas holidays been great to you and your family?
Ødegaard did well with the pass, but I’ll credit Tierney more for converting that ball
Seasons greetings Eddie
Hope these results have helped!
How are you doing now mate?
Tc buddy
Much more better mate. Thanks🙌🏼🙌🏼
Good win. all players did there part in a very comfortable win against a side with not much to trouble arsenal defensively.
Only 2 downsides for me was we could’ve done subs earlier considering our game in 2 days and that Spurs won
Other than that, absolutely fantastic
Easy win and keep putting points on the board. Norwich wont take many points of anyone but racking up points is all we can do. Saka and Martinelli pressured all day but probably the subs of ESR and Pepe could have come on earlier as they injected a bit more forward momentum that had just dropped second half. A mention for Tierney again but onto the next game and hope we can put more points in the board.
This team look comfortable and balanced. One of the balance team we had in years.
Well done everyone.
Spot on adajim…the team looks so balanced anytime lacazette is involved and the general team play is so reassuring to watch…gone are the days when arsenal would be leading yet we fans would still be uncomfortable and afraid of letting the lead slip..
We are so dominant going forward and defending nowadays…I can’t even keep count of how many clean sheets we’ve got already this season.. impressive
To think we are yet to concede from corner all season?
That was our most vulnerable spot in over 10years.
These days when we are defending a corner or set piece I still have some strong believe we would get it out.
Anyone that thinks the team hasn’t improved has an agenda, atm none of them has anything to prove to us anymore. 19 games 35points, 4th position,3points behind Chelsea (title contender)
Chelsea aren’t title contenders anymore, most people would agree with this now. Do you see Chelsea catching City?
Spurs are 6 points behind us with 3 games in hand while looking better and better so we’ll have to see once those games have been played.
We’ve definitely improved now that MA is no longer tinkering with every line up this season and us having less games overall.
ESR replaced Martenelli, but you’re forgiven due to your streaming problems.
Good game getting our GD up, which could be important come the end of the season.
BW did not fill me with confidence today and we nees Tomi back asap for our harder fixtures.
Arteta picked a good team, however, I would like to see subs a little earlier.
Excellent away performance from a team becoming more cohesive and confident by the week. Such a pity that Afcon and covid will now throw us into chaos!
Not one poor performance and I thought White was fine as stand-in right back. My stars were Partey and Odegaard today, who were imperious in central midfield. Saka, GM, Tierney also excellent, along with of course ESR who managed a goal and an assist in his 10 minute cameo.
Good job and enjoyable game.
White played RB very well
He gave away 3 passes directly to opposition to be fair.
A Good win but expected .
This exactly where we should be in the league with the players we have so I’m not going to go all over the top in my praise .
We all know that we have had a very easy run of games which as elevated us up the table and made some of our players look world beaters ,I’ll save the applauds for the end of season ,and if Arteta as us in top four I’ll take my hat off to him but till then I still won’t be getting my Arteta poster out and sticking it above my bed .
Martinelli and saka my 2 MOTM today 👍
Come on Dan,
“I’ll save the applauds for the end of season”
I think the over the top criticism should also be saved to the “end of the season” to…🤔😉
My over the top criticism as you put it Dan had been warranted ,we have had a very easy run of games which a club like Arsenal should be winning ,we saw it last season and look where that got us ,like I’ve said all season and last that top 4 should be our target I’m not going to be swayed by a few odd results when in typical fashion we revert back to the norm .
What you see with me is someone here weekly win or lose and Ill hold my ground regarding Arteta until I feel he’s proven me wrong ,as of yet he’s done nothing to sway me I’m afraid and if you have been on here long enough you would know that I was a big fan of his when he came in ,something a lot of others who now berate my opinion on here weren’t .
Dan, I’m still frustrated by the poor performances against Manchester United and Everton.
I’m getting used to this winning feeling 😊
Things are simmering quite nicely at the moment…
Well done boys!
Big Grin 😀😀😀
Well Done Lads ❤
Goals :Rayan Giggs 2,Maldini 1,LACA AND Paul Gascoigne 1
Couldn’t find anywhere to watch this, so relied on sky sports for updates etc.
Would just like to say congrats to the players/manager for another win and the league table looks good at the moment.
That plus GD finally is positive and I was so pleased to see Elneny being rewarded for his professional attitude at the club.
Likewise Lacazette.
Come on villa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Next up Wolves and then… the game that we can REALLY judge the progress against city.
Chelsea have been very poor recently, hopefully Villa can at least get a draw here if not win!
very smooth away win. winning the games we should win can get us very far this season.
Great performance today. Often we are focusing on the goal scorers. IMO man of the match however was one outstanding player, Martin Ødegaard. He is importance for Arsenal is still growing.
A good win but the opposition was thoroughly below average.
Compliments of the season to everyone at Just Arsenal. Good run by the Arsenal young guns, with Thomas Partey also improving performance.
Too bad about the Ashes cricket! The Sheffield Sheild conveyor belt of fast bowlers continues to produce new debutants, while the ECB destroys 4 day matches and production of test quality batsmen.
Common Australia!