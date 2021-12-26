Game Review: Arsenal easily brush past Norwich to stay 4th

This was probably the hardest game this season I have had big trouble finding a good TV stream to watch the match, but in between the buffering and interruptions I managed to keep pace with at least half of it.

But the game went as easily for Arsenal as expected with Bukayo Saka finding a way through a sea of legs to put Arsenal ahead after just six minutes and there was little danger from Rock Bottom Norwich, with the Gunners having two thirds of the possession.

Just before half time, Kieran Tierney managed to double our lead and it was pretty plain sailing after the break, and Norwich’s depleted side looked tired and beaten.

When Saka got his second in the 67th minute it was all over as a contest, especially as the Canaries only had 2 shots on target in the whole game.

It looked like Arsenal would cruise to the end, but for a change the Gunners went for the throat and Lacazette made it 4 with just 5 minutes left on the clock, by which time Smith-Rowe had come on to replace Odegaard, and yet again the youngster fulfilled his role as supersub by scoring our fifth and final goal after a long VAR investigation to see if he was offside.

An easy win as expected, and let’s hope everyone is still fit enough to take on Wolves on Tuesday…

