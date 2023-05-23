Gareth Southgate approaches Ben White over a national team return

England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly approached Ben White about his return to the national team.
White mysteriously left the England national team squad at the World Cup, with reports claiming he had an altercation with one of the coaches.
Southgate did not call him up in the last international window, even though he was in superb form as Arsenal topped the league.
The England manager tried to explain that they had enough cover in that spot, but he knows he will have to answer again if White is missing from the squad list in the next international games.
The manager is now making an effort to recall the defender and The Daily Mail reveals he is set to speak to White to understand his international plans.
Just Arsenal Opinion
White proved to be one of the best defenders in the country this season and deserves to play whenever England names a squad.
The former Brighton man is one of the best in his position and there must be a serious reason for him not to be in any England squad.
It remains unclear why he left the England camp and the defender will probably want that problem sorted before he thinks about a return to the group in the future.
I was stunned and still confused by the exclusion and the subsequent early coming home from World cup of Ben white.
I really admire the young Englishman how he gets on and carries hisself, had never herd of him in any drama and such alike
He’s a very underrated player in my opinion, one who comes under a lots of stick because of his price tag which he clearly had no control over.
If only Maitland Niles could watch on and learn from this lad
We will surely never privy to why White SUDDENLY left the England camp. I suggest speculaton without evidence or known facts is unwise
What matters is the reality of NOW, not long ago.
My own view is that , as I HAVE LITLE TIME OR INTEREST IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL, AT ALL, I always hope NONE of our players are ever picked for national teams. It only HARMS our chances.