Gareth Southgate calls up Eddie Nketiah to the latest England squad

Gareth Southgate has handed Eddie Nketiah his first senior England call-up after the Arsenal striker made a fine start to this season.

The striker has two league goals from three league games for the Gunners and has always deputised well for Gabriel Jesus when the Brazilian is injured.

He came off the bench in Arsenal’s last match against Fulham and scored what should have been the winner.

Nketiah was close to choosing Ghana as his country before the last World Cup but decided against the decision and would now feel justified.

Southgate has been following the England youth record goalscorer and believes now is the best time to hand him an initial call-up.

Explaining why he called up Nketiah, Southgate said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘The only other change is Eddie, who is coming in because it’s an area where we would like to have a look at him.

‘He’s a young player with really good pedigree. He’s a really good finisher. It’s good for him to have some time with us.

‘He’s the record goalscorer with the U21s and he’s not had the chance to work with us up to this point, but he is a player that we are really interested in.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been an improved player in the last year and has deserved this call-up.

We expect him to take the chance and show why he scored so many goals for the country at youth level.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…