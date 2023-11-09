Gareth Southgate explains why he has snubbed Ben White again

Ben White is one of the England players who gets plenty of playing time at his club, yet he has been snubbed for selection by the national team for some time.

Naturally, this has left some fans curious about why he continues to be omitted from the Three Lions squad.

Gareth Southgate named three Arsenal players in his latest England squad for the November international matches, and White was missing again.

The England manager was asked why the Arsenal star could not make the squad, and he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I assume (he’s up for selection). Ben’s been very solid for Arsenal this season. He is a different profile of fullback, a centre-back playing at full-back.

‘He’s doing a good job for his club; he’s just behind a couple of others in the reckoning at the moment.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been superb for us and it is baffling that he does not get chances to play for the England national team as much as should be the case.

However, it is also a blessing in disguise for us because he gets to rest for two weeks and when club football returns, he will be refreshed enough to help us.

