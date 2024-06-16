Gareth Southgate keeps Arsenal star in his Three Lions leadership group

Arsenal has at least two players on the England team aiming to win Euro 2024, both of whom play crucial roles.

The Three Lions are one of the favourites in the competition and are determined to secure the trophy. Under Gareth Southgate’s guidance, the team has made significant strides, reaching the finals in the last Euros.

Expectations are high for them to contend for the title in Germany this year, and the team’s leadership is a collective effort rather than relying on a single player.

While Harry Kane serves as the team captain, Southgate’s leadership strategy involves creating a group of leaders. The previous leadership group included Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, and Harry Maguire, but all three are absent from this competition, necessitating new leaders to step up.

Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Kyle Walker were the only remaining members of that leadership group before Euro 2024. Recently, Southgate has added Jude Bellingham to this group, reflecting some changes in the team’s leadership dynamics.

According to a report on 90 Mins, Declan Rice remains a key leader within the squad. Having just completed his first season at Arsenal, Rice continues to be an influential figure for both his club and country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice captained West Ham, and it is just a matter of time before he becomes our captain, so it is not surprising that he is considered a leader in the England squad.

