Gareth Southgate still believes in Aaron Ramsdale after Brentford display

Aaron Ramsdale could still return to being Arsenal’s number one, according to Gareth Southgate.

While naming his England Three Lions squad for the March internationals, most Gooners were waiting to see if Ramsdale would get a call, which he did.

Gareth Southgate, in fact, revealed he continues to believe in the ‘wantaway’ Arsenal goalkeeper. He considers the 25-year-old one of the best three England goalkeepers. He is disappointed by the fact that the Gunner has not gotten much playing time, but they still value him. That’s why they give him a chance on the national team.

Strangely, while many believe Ramsdale is leaving Arsenal, Southgate hints he may not need to. He confesses that he believes the ex-Sheffield custodian still has a future as a Gunner; he only needs to keep pushing, and he could return to be their first choice.

Southgate explained: “We have chosen the three goalkeepers who we think are the best.

“It is not ideal that Aaron does not play. But he showed last week that he has the mental toughness to play for England when he responded to the mistake that he made.

“We still believe that he can force his way back into the Arsenal team. It will probably be more difficult after the penalty shootout the other day, I could imagine. But he just has to keep pushing and training well every day.

“I think if we have three goalkeepers and one is not a regular, then it is not perfect, but right now we are prepared to take the chance.”

It’s difficult to see how Ramsdale can reclaim Arsenal’s number-one position. I don’t think it will be possible; Raya has truly shown himself indispensable in Arsenal’s goal.

It is only unfortunate that after a promising stint with the team, he (Ramsdale) lost his spot on the team. However, given his potential and the expectations placed on him, such as being England’s number one, he needs a fresh start.

And who knows, if Raya got injured in the run in to the end of season, at least we can be confident we have an excellent backup.

