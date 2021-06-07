Gareth Southgate updates worried Gunners on Saka’s injury

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka scored his first senior goal for England against Austria, but was unavailable against Romania yesterday.

The 19 year-old was recently voted as Arsenal’s Player of the Season, picking up more than 50% of the votes for the award, and fans will be looking forward to seeing him in action for his country in the upcoming European Championships.

His absence yesterday will have cast doubts over that happening however, but England boss Gareth Southgate insists that he isn’t worried, revealing that he expects Saka back in training in midweek.

“A sort of minor hip flexor injury”, he said after the win against Romania(via Football.London).

“We’re hoping he should train by the middle of the week.

“We’ll assess that day by day but not one that we’re concerned about for the sort of mid-term anyway.”

Saka is Arsenal’s only player to have made Southgate’s squad for the upcoming tournament, and while many fans would be happy for the youngster to play a minor-role in hope of him returning to the club nice and rested ahead of the new season, an injury would not be the way anyone would want that.

Bukayo’s experience this summer could well help him to evolve as a player, and he deserves his place in the squad.

If Saka proves to be fit, do you expect him to be starting for England this summer?

Patrick