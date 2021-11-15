Gareth Southgate urges Arsenal man to take his England chance

Gareth Southgate has urged Arsenal man Emile Smith Rowe and fellow new invitee, Conor Gallagher, to take their chance in the England national team.

Both midfielders have been in fine form for their clubs in the Premier League this season, with Gallagher spending this campaign on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

Smith Rowe had his first England cap in the match against Albania after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The Arsenal man could get a start in the next game against San Marino, and Southgate urges him to take his chance and remain in the group.

“Those two boys have earned their opportunity,” Southgate said via The National News.

“There is great competition for places. If they play well, there is the chance to stay with us.

“It would be easier in the short term to bring in an older player but we think Conor and Emile are playing better than others we could have called in. The door is never closed [to older players]. I like the idea of bringing in young players because you are investing in England’s future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

England has one of the most talented national squads in the world with several players for each position.

This abundance of options means several players in this generation could finish their football career and have just a handful of caps for their country.

The key thing is to take your chance when it comes around and Southgate has been fair enough in giving opportunities.

Bukayo Saka has remained in the squad because of his performances and Smith Rowe can follow the lead of his club teammate to become an England regular as well.