Garth Crooks stunned that in-form Arsenal man is leaving

Garth Crooks believes Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he cannot believe the Gunners will allow the striker to leave.

Nketiah moved ahead of Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order just a few weeks ago and he has not looked back since then.

He scored both Arsenal’s goals in their 2-1 win against Leeds United at the weekend and he keeps getting better.

He now has four goals from his last four starts for the club and Crooks believes that is the form of striker that can replace Auba and it makes no sense that he hasn’t still signed a contract extension at the Emirates.

He tells the BBC: “It looks like Arsenal have finally found a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“I find it extraordinary that a 22-year-old English forward, who finds himself at a club like Arsenal and playing the football of his life, hasn’t had his future nailed down by the club.

“He clearly has all the attributes that make a top player. Even if Arsenal were to buy a renowned goal scorer they would be crazy to let Nketiah go.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah will not play this much if he signs a contract extension and Arsenal buys a new striker.

The Englishman is taking his time to decide on his future and he may have concluded on the best next step for himself.

Arsenal needs an experienced forward who can score often, and they will get one before next season begins. Nketiah has to be contented with being the second choice before he would agree to stay.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta talking about our nerve-filled win over Leeds United