Garth Crooks urges Arsenal to get Nketiah back to form if they want to win the league

Eddie Nketiah has lost the form he showed immediately after the Premier League’s restart following the World Cup and it worries Arsenal fans.

The Englishman had initially been praised for filling in well for the injured Gabriel Jesus as he scored some crucial goals for the club.

However, in recent matches, the goals have dried up and Arsenal is struggling to get him to score freely again.

The Gunners even started Leandro Trossard in their last game against Leicester City, with Nketiah spending time on the bench at the start.

While naming his Team of the Week, Garth Crooks says Arsenal must find a way to get Nketiah back to scoring form soon enough.

He writes on the BBC:

“Playing Leandro Trossard as an out-and-out striker is like placing a sticking plaster over a gaping wound. The Belgium international is not a natural centre-forward and, while his goal was brilliantly taken before VAR thought otherwise, Arsenal must get Eddie Nketiah – who admittedly has gone off the boil – back to form if they intend to keep a hand on the league title.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have lacked goals in recent matches because our attackers are not getting enough of them.

When competing with Manchester City for the title, Arsenal has to be the best they can be all over the pitch and that includes finding the back of the net.

Hopefully, when Jesus returns, it will be better, but our current options must also get the job done.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids