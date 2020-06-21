Arsenal News Gooner News

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan in twitter battle over Arsenal v Brighton

After not losing a domestic game in 2020 before the suspension of football, Arsenal has now lost their first two games back from the break.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in midweek and that loss was understandable because they were reduced to 10 men.

However, fans expected them to come back better in their next game against Brighton, but they did nothing like that after allowing Graham Potter’s side to come from a goal down to beat them 2-1.

The Gunners have now drifted further from their goal of ending this season in a Champions League place.

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan were both watching the game and they took to social media to react.

The pair interacted following the injury to Bernd Leno with opposite views on the incident

They also disagreed over the amount of games and injuries being suffered by the players

There there was their differing reactions to the winning goal

Lineker and Morgan are always guaranteed to provide us with entertainment with their tweeting, however, it is usually to laugh at them as opposed to agreeing with them

  1. Uchman says:
    June 21, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Now the goal is a out arsenal finishing in the top half ! Oh chim, is well!

