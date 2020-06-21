Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan in twitter battle over Arsenal v Brighton

After not losing a domestic game in 2020 before the suspension of football, Arsenal has now lost their first two games back from the break.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in midweek and that loss was understandable because they were reduced to 10 men.

However, fans expected them to come back better in their next game against Brighton, but they did nothing like that after allowing Graham Potter’s side to come from a goal down to beat them 2-1.

The Gunners have now drifted further from their goal of ending this season in a Champions League place.

Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan were both watching the game and they took to social media to react.

The pair interacted following the injury to Bernd Leno with opposite views on the incident

It’s not ‘bad luck’ when a striker deliberately rams a ‘keeper like that after he’s caught the ball. It’s an act of reckless aggression that ended Leno’s season. https://t.co/fh4aAUMK75 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2020

They also disagreed over the amount of games and injuries being suffered by the players

Asking footballers to play football 3 times a week is what they would want. They’ll be desperate to play. Injuries happen, it’s part of the game. Given what our frontline NHS staff have been through it’s hardly a big ask. https://t.co/JHqOcXISRM — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2020

There there was their differing reactions to the winning goal

FFS. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2020

Great winning goal for @OfficialBHAFC but still think @Arsenal can finish in the top half. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2020

Lineker and Morgan are always guaranteed to provide us with entertainment with their tweeting, however, it is usually to laugh at them as opposed to agreeing with them